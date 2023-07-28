Venture capital firm A/O launches $275 mln fund to tackle CO2 emissions

Companies BlackRock Inc Follow

BRUSSELS, July 28 (Reuters) - European venture capital firm A/O said on Friday it had launched a 250 million euro ($275.3 million) fund investing in tech companies which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, as investors look to tap into the burgeoning green finance sector.

A/O said companies in which it has invested so far include SPAN, which produces tech products to allow households to reduce their energy use, and Spanish timber company 011H.

"We believe this is one of the largest industry transitions of our generation, that will see the emergence of some of the most significant category defining technology companies globally," said Gregory Dewerpe, founder and chief investment officer of A/O.

Demand from institutional investors to back companies tackling climate change has increased in recent years, with more investment firms aligning their portfolios with the transition to a low-carbon economy.

In June, BlackRock (BLK.N) - the world's biggest asset manager - said it hoped to raise up to $7 billion for its fourth Global Renewable Power Fund as clients ramp up climate-friendly investments.

