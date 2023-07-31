Switzerland gets six more wind turbines to boost its green power

[1/3] A crane of Enercon lifts a full hub consisting of three blades and the rotor for a wind turbine for Romande Energie in Ste-Croix, Switzerland, July 31, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SAINTE-CROIX, Switzerland, July 31 (Reuters) - Six giant wind turbines were hoisted into position by a huge crane in the Swiss town of Sainte-Croix on the French border on Monday to increase the country's supply of renewable energy, which has struggled to overcome local opposition.

Germany's Enercon assembled the turbines that measure 139 metres (456 feet) from the base to the tip of their blades before the crane raised them from the ground.

They will be operated by Swiss utility Romande Energie (REHN.S) and can meet the energy needs of 6,100 households - or the entire energy consumption of Sainte-Croix, including its industries.

Suisse Eole, an association promoting wind energy, said the energy form was essential to the nation's energy security, which has been weakened by the impact of the Ukraine war on gas supplies to Europe, as well as lower hydropower production because of reduced water levels linked to climate change.

The association said Switzerland last year had only 41 wind turbines in operation, with many projects obstructed by groups that say they degrade the countryside and drive down property values.

Reporting by Denis Balibouse; Editing by Barbara Lewis

