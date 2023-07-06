UAE's COP28 president-designate urges oil, gas industry to step up net-zero commitments

[1/2] Sultan al-Jaber, head of state oil giant ADNOC and UAE "COP28" president, speaks at the inaugural UAE Climate Tech Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, May 10, 2023. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The oil and gas industry needs to achieve net-zero emissions by or before 2050 while an industry-wide commitment to reach near-zero methane emissions by 2030 needs to be accelerated, the United Arab Emirates' incoming COP28 president, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, said on Thursday.

"The phase down of fossil fuels is inevitable. It is in fact essential. But it cannot be irresponsible," Jaber added.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Toby Chopra















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.