Uniper CEO says PPAs part of company's green power focus

DUESSELDORF, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Uniper <UN01.DE > chief executive on Thursday told reporters that power purchase agreements (PPAs), that bind carbon-free electricity producers and clients to long-term commitments, were among the targets for the company's green transition.

"Alongside building a number of new wind and solar farms, we plan to significantly expand our business of securing power purchase agreements (PPAs)," CEO Michael Lewis told reporters at a press conference, following the firm's release of earnings for the first half of the current year.

"Green PPAs also enable us to support our customers’ decarbonisation plans," he added.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Matthias Williams

