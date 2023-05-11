US green subsidies more appealing to investors than EU's, Exolum CEO says















MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Massive green subsidies deployed in the United States are simpler and more attractive to investors than those in Europe, the CEO of Spanish oil transportation and storage infrastructure company Exolum said on Thursday.

While the company has no existing projects in the United States, it is exploring opportunities in that market, Jorge Lanza told reporters.

The incentives included in the US Inflation Reduction Act "are much simpler and more attractive to investors" than those available in the European Union because investors gain greater clarity before they make investment decisions, he said.

Asked if the U.S. green subsidies could divert investments away from Europe, Lanza responded: "I don't know, it's possible."

Reporting by Pietro Lombardi Editing by Andrei Khalip and David Goodman











