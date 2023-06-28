US Teamsters demand final contract offer from UPS

LOS ANGELES, June 28 (Reuters) - The union representing roughly 340,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Wednesday demanded that UPS make its "last, best, and final offer no later than June 30."

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters said it walked away from the national bargaining table in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, after the company's latest proposal included "miniscule raises and wage cuts to traditional cost-of-living adjustments."

UPS, which reaped outsized profits during the pandemic-fueled package delivery boom, in a statement said it was working "around the clock" to reach an agreement that strengthens its industry-leading pay and benefits.

"We remain at the table ready to negotiate," UPS said.

Both sides want to have a deal in place before the current labor contract expires at midnight on July 31.

The Teamsters set the Friday deadline because it needs time to get workers to sign off on any agreement. The union added that workers are ready to strike if a final deal is not in place by Aug 1.

"Our members are fighting for a post-pandemic agreement that honors the sacrifices they made to keep this country moving during the last several years," said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman.

Other "essential workers" who kept products moving while schools and businesses were closed have won significant raises. They include U.S. West Coast seaport workers who will soon vote on a deal giving them a 32% pay raise over the six years of their new contract plus a "hero bonus".

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio















