Voestalpine expects subsidy for billion-euro investment in green steel
VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Speciality steelmaker Voestalpine (VOES.VI) expects to receive funding in Austria for its billion-euro switch from blast furnaces to electric ones, its chief executive said Wednesday.
"We are hoping for a subsidy in the high double-digit millions," CEO Herbert Eibensteiner said.
The company has so far been unsuccessful in its application for EU funds. The application for funds in Austria will be submitted in June, and a decision is expected in October or November, added the chief executive.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- MarketsERG asks Congo to lift copper unit ban, denies pollution charge
Eurasian Resources Group has asked authorities in Congo to reconsider a three-month ban imposed on its Boss Mining unit's copper and cobalt operations after the government accused the miner of polluting the environment.
- BusinessJapan's Iwatani shares hit all-time high on hydrogen strategy
Shares in Iwatani , Japan's top hydrogen supplier, hit a record high on Wednesday after the previous day's government pledge to provide trillions of yen to help the sector increase supply of the gas to help achieve carbon neutrality.