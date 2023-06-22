World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements- Yellen
PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements with poorer countries, speaking ahead of a summit in Paris that will discuss how to boost crisis financing, reform post-war financial systems and free up funds to tackle climate change.
She said the priorities of the summit were evolving multilateral development banks, debt sustainability and mobilising private capital.
