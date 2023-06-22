World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements- Yellen

Treasury Secretary Yellen testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing entitled "The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday the World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements with poorer countries, speaking ahead of a summit in Paris that will discuss how to boost crisis financing, reform post-war financial systems and free up funds to tackle climate change.

She said the priorities of the summit were evolving multilateral development banks, debt sustainability and mobilising private capital.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next