200 businesses hit by ransomware following incident at U.S. IT firm -Huntress Labs

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Huntress Labs said on Friday that 200 businesses have been hit by ransomware attacks following an incident at U.S. IT firm Kaseya in Miami.

Kaseya, in a statement posted on its own website, said it is investigating a "potential attack" on a widely used tool to reach into corporate networks across the United States.

In the statement, Kaseya said its VSA tool - which is used by IT professionals to monitor and manage servers, desktops, network devices and printers - may have been attacked.

Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.