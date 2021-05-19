Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology3D printer Formlabs doubles valuation after SoftBank fund-led investment round

Reuters
2 minute read

Formlabs, a 3D printing company, said on Wednesday it had doubled its valuation to $2 billion, following a $150 million funding round led by SoftBank Group's Vision Fund 2.

The raise comes amid increasing investor interest in 3D printing, a market analysts estimate will grow to $34.8 billion by 2024. At least three companies from the sector have agreed to go public through blank-check mergers in the past nine months.

It also marks SoftBank's first bet on 3D printing, according to media reports. The Japanese conglomerate's Vision Fund 2 has also led funding in product warranty startup Extend and image recognition technology firm Trax in recent months.

Somerville, Massachusetts-based Formlabs was started in 2011 and it counts venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates and technology-investment firm Foundry Group among its other backers.

The new funds will be used to grow its portfolio of technologies across several industries such as healthcare and entertainment, Formlabs said.

The company's products have been used to print more than 85 million parts, it said, including tens of millions of nasal swabs used for the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.

Apart from making medical devices and being used in complex modelling, 3D printing has seen a recent uptick in demand from the construction sector for affordable housing.

"We believe the 3D printing industry is currently standing at the precipice of unprecedented growth and is transforming the way products are made," said Deep Nishar, senior managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, which manages the Vision Funds.

Nishar will join Formlabs' board and Kirthiga Reddy, an investment partner at the fund manager, will join as a board observer, the company said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 2:43 PM UTCBitcoin slides below $40,000 after China’s new crypto ban

Bitcoin tumbled below the $40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-1/2 month low as selling in digital coins intensified after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

TechnologyExplainer: What Beijing’s new crackdown means for crypto in China
TechnologyIs that Tom Hanks speaking in Japanese? No, it’s just AI
TechnologyWells Fargo to onboard active cryptocurrency strategy for rich clients
TechnologyAmpere announces custom computing cores as it courts cloud customers

Ampere Computing Llc, founded by former Intel Corp (INTC.O) President Renee James, said on Wednesday it will release a processor next year featuring its own custom-designed computing cores, joining a small group of custom chip companies that includes Apple Inc (AAPL.O).