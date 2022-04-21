ABB posts 'promising' start to 2022 with big jump in orders

The logo of Hitachi ABB is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - ABB (ABBN.S) expects to continue its "promising" start to 2022, the engineering and technology company said on Thursday, after posting better-than-expected profit and a big jump in orders during the first quarter.

The maker of factory robots and industrial drives reported operating profit before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of $997 million, beating analysts' forecasts of $946 million in a company gathered consensus.

Net profit rose 20% to $604 million, beating forecasts of $562 million. Revenues rose to $6.96 billion, while orders — which point to future growth — increased by 21%.

"ABB has started the year with a promising performance in the face of multiple external uncertainties," said Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren in a statement.

"I expect this year to result in improving profitability, solid cash flow and execution of our planned portfolio activities," he added.

The company still plans to either sell or spin off its turbocharging business, with a decision due by the end of June, and plans to list its electric-vehicle charging division also during the second quarter remain intact, Rosengren said.

In the second quarter of 2022, ABB said it anticipates the underlying market activity to remain broadly similar to the start of the year, with higher revenues also boosting profit margins.

But the Swiss company said this expectation was based on no escalation of lockdowns in China, which since March has been grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the virus first emerged in late-2019.

