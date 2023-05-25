Abu Dhabi makes its Falcon 40B AI model open source















DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - The emirate of Abu Dhabi is making a large-scale artificial intelligence model, "Falcon 40B", available open source for research and commercial use, the government's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) said on Thursday.

ATRC's commercial investment arm VentureOne said it would back viable ideas that come from using the model.

Falcon 40B is a foundational large language model (LLM) with 40 billion parameters and trained on one trillion tokens which was developed by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a research centre within ATRC.

"TII is providing access to the model's weights as a more comprehensive open-source package, with the aim of enabling access to powerful LLM capabilities, promoting transparency and accountability, and supporting innovation and research in the field," the statement said.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven emirates.

"While the majority of LLMs have granted exclusive licences solely to non-commercial users, TII has taken a key stride in offering researchers and commercial users access to the Falcon 40B LLM," ATRC said.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.