Accenture forecasts revenue below estimates on IT spending cut, higher dollar

Accenture PLC logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 22 (Reuters) - IT services firm Accenture Plc forecast first-quarter revenue below expectations on Thursday, weighed down by IT spending cuts amid high inflation and impact from a stronger dollar.

Foreign exchange headwinds have intensified since Accenture's third-quarter results, with the U.S. dollar at a two-decade high against a basket of currencies and up about 16% so far this year amid sharp Fed rate hikes and rising geopolitical tensions.

This has impacted companies with significant overseas operations including Microsoft (MSFT.O), Salesforce and IBM .

Analysts worry a protracted economic slowdown could dent robust IT spending with the cracks already showing after Salesforce cut its annual revenue and profit forecast noting “measured” spending from clients. read more

A strong dollar typically eats into profits of IT companies that convert foreign currencies into dollars.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue between $15.20 billion and $15.75 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $16.07 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

The forecast reflects the assumption of about 8.5% negative foreign-exchange impact, the company said.

Revenue for the quarter ended Aug.31 was $15.40 billion compared with analysts' average estimate of $15.39 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

