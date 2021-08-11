Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Accenture restores affected systems after reported ransomware attack

2 minute read
1/2

Visitors look at devices at Accenture stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Accenture (ACN.N) said it has fully restored certain affected systems, after a CNBC reporter tweeted of a hacker group saying it attacked the IT consulting firm using LockBit ransomware and threatened to release the data in several hours.

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers," Accenture said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We fully restored our affected systems from backup, and there was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems."

Accenture provides management and technology consulting services to clients including e-commerce giant Alibaba , Cisco (CSCO.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google, according to their 2020 annual report.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 5:13 PM UTCU.S. lawmakers introduce bill to rein in Apple, Google app stores

A bipartisan trio of senators introduced a bill that would rein in app stores of companies they said exert too much market control, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O).

TechnologyHackers return $260 mln to crypto platform Poly Network after massive theft
TechnologySamsung unveils new foldable smartphones with lower prices to expand market
TechnologyRivian considers $5 billion EV plant in Texas, document shows
TechnologyAccenture restores affected systems after reported ransomware attack