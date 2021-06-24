Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Accenture revenue beats as pandemic boosts demand for cloud, IT consulting services

2 minute read
1/2

Julie Sweet CEO of Accenture attends the Fortune Global Forum in Paris, France, November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

June 24 (Reuters) - IT consulting firm Accenture Plc (ACN.N) posted higher third-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, as more businesses used its digital, cloud and security services to adapt to a hybrid work model in a post-pandemic world.

Accenture, which acquired a number of businesses during the quarter, witnessed higher demand for its IT consulting services as the pandemic forced more companies to shift towards a cloud-based digitization strategy.

Analysts say that the demand for IT consulting services is at a 20-year high and is likely to stay elevated, as businesses across sectors including finance and health depend on companies such as Accenture and its peers to adapt to a new hybrid work model.

Revenue rose to $13.3 billion in the quarter ended May 31 from $11 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had estimated revenues of $12.8 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company forecast full-year revenue growth in the range of 10% and 11%, above its previous outlook. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue to be $49.17 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 10:58 AM UTCBezos' 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers

Launching one of the richest individuals on earth into orbit has proved a leap too far for insurers, who are not ready to price the risk of losing Jeff Bezos or his fellow space travelers.

TechnologySenior Japanese lawmaker accuses Toshiba activists of short-termism
TechnologyGoogle says in cloud partnership with India's Jio in boost to 5G plans
TechnologyIBM explores AI tools to spot, cut bias in online ad targeting
TechnologyMusk says Starlink to go public once cash flow is more predictable