Advance Intelligence raises $80 mln, led by Warburg Pincus, Northstar















SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Advance Intelligence Group has raised $80 million from a consortium led by existing investors Warburg Pincus and Northstar Group, the technology company said on Wednesday.

Advance Intelligence raised $400 million in its previous funding round in 2021 and has raised more than $700 million since it was founded in 2016, its statement said.

Advance Intelligence's businesses include payments platform Atome and Indonesian digital lending platform Kredit Pintar, the company said.

Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.