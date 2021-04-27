Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, betting on strong demand for its chips used in data centers and personal computers.

The company projected second-quarter revenue to be about $3.6 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $3.29 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

