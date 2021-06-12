Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Advisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman

1 minute read
1/2

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen next to a traffic signal atop of a building in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Toshiba Corp (6502.T) shareholders should vote against the re-appointment of board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four other directors, shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended on Saturday.

The recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) follows an explosive, shareholder-commissioned investigation that accused Toshiba of colluding with the Japanese government to pressure foreign investors.

The report of that investigation, released on Thursday, revealed how the conglomerate reached out to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to get it to "beat up" foreign shareholders.

ISS advised shareholders to oppose the re-appointment of current members of the nomination and audit committees at a June 25 annual shareholders' meeting.

"One could argue that as the investigation report was just released on June 10, there was no time to change director candidates," ISS said in its report, published on Saturday and seen by Reuters.

However, it added it was "unthinkable that members of the nomination committee were unaware of the significance of the incident and accompanying shareholder concerns," as allegations have long been raised, it said.

Glass Lewis, another U.S. advisory firm, has also urged shareholders at this year’s AGM to vote against the re-appointment of the same five directors.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 11:24 AM UTCAdvisory firm ISS recommends vote against Toshiba chairman

Toshiba Corp (6502.T) shareholders should vote against the re-appointment of board chairman Osamu Nagayama and four other directors, shareholder advisory firm ISS recommended on Saturday.

TechnologyChina's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Yunnan in southwest - media
TechnologyBitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
TechnologyBreaking up Big Tech in focus as new U.S. antitrust bills introduced
TechnologyApple tightens rules after Justice Department targeted U.S. lawmakers