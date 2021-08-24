Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Africa-focused payment firm OPay raises $400 mln in funding round led by SoftBank

1 minute read

BEIJING, Aug 24 (Reuters) - OPay, an Africa-focused digital payment startup founded by a Chinese entrepreneur, said it has secured $400 million in its latest funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, valuing it at $2 billion.

Other investors in the funding round include Sequoia Capital China, Source Code Capital, Meituan-backed (3690.HK) fund Long-Z, Redpoint China and 3W Capital, OPay said in a statement on Monday.

OPay, which has notched up 160 million active users in Africa since its launch in 2018, said it will use the capital to invest in African markets including Nigeria and Egypt, as well as Middle Eastern markets.

"We want to be the power that helps emerging markets reach a faster economic development," said Zhou Yahui, founder and chief executive of OPay, in the statement.

Zhou also founded Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd (300418.SZ), which was once the owner of the popular dating app Grindr. Washington had ordered Kunlun to divest Grindr in 2019 amid concerns over the safety of its handling of user data.

Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · August 23, 2021 · 10:25 PM UTC

Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app

Facebook Inc is letting some users make voice and video calls within its main app on a trial basis, aiming to make it easier to place calls without opening its standalone Messenger app.

Technology
A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans
Technology
Wall Street analysts bet on Robinhood's potential to add users
Technology
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy to join executives at White House cybersecurity meeting -source
Technology
PayPal launches crypto buying and selling in the UK