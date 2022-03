Airbnb app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, February 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 3 (Reuters) - Home rental company Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said in a tweet on Thursday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.