SMIC reports 35% rise in Q3 revenue, warns of impact from export controls

Technology · November 10, 2022 · 12:20 PM UTC

Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday reported a 34.7% rise in third-quarter revenue and lifted its capital expenditure plan, but missed estimates and warned investors about the impact of export controls from the U.S.