Alchemy valuation nearly triples to $10.2 bln in about three months

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Web3 developer platform Alchemy said on Tuesday its valuation had nearly tripled to $10.2 billion after a funding round led by Lightspeed and Silver Lake, joining the list of crypto startups whose valuations have jumped in recent months.

The company raised $200 million in the round which also saw participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue Management, Pantera Capital and Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

Alchemy, which was valued at $3.5 billion after a fundraise in October, said its rapid growth over the past few months reflects the growing popularity of the Web3 space.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Web3 is used to describe a potential next phase of the internet: a decentralized web run on the record-keeping technology blockchain.

The company said Web3 has seen an explosion of interest with the launch of marketplaces for non-fungible tokens (NFT), which are digital assets that exist on blockchains. NFTs have a unique digital signature and cannot be reproduced.

Alchemy's platform has users in more than 197 countries and counts Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) and NFT marketplace OpenSea among its customers.

Gemini, a platform for buying, selling, storing and earning cryptocurrencies fetched a valuation of $7.1 billion in a funding round in November, led by hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.