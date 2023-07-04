Alibaba exploring options for video platforms Youku, Tudou -Bloomberg News

July 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK) is exploring options for its video streaming platforms Youku and Tudou, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the options under consideration is to inject the assets into Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd (1060.HK) and bolster the scope of the Hong Kong-listed company, Bloomberg reported.

