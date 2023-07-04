Alibaba exploring options for video platforms Youku, Tudou -Bloomberg News

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

July 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK) is exploring options for its video streaming platforms Youku and Tudou, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the options under consideration is to inject the assets into Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd (1060.HK) and bolster the scope of the Hong Kong-listed company, Bloomberg reported.

Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next