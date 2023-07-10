Alibaba stock set to open up 5.5% amid hopes regulatory crackdown is ending

The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

HongKong, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares of Alibaba Group (9988.HK) were set to open up 5.5% on Monday after China fined its affiliate, Ant Group, $984 million for violating "laws and regulations", fuelling hopes that a years-long regulatory crackdown has come to an end.

Alibaba's stock was set to open at HK$88.95.

On Saturday, Ant Group announced a share buyback that values the fintech giant at $78.54 billion, well below the $315 billion touted in an abandoned IPO in 2020.

