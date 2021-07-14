Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Alibaba, Tencent mull over opening up services to each other - WSJ

1 minute read
1/2

The Alibaba Group logo is seen during the company's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

July 14 (Reuters) - China's two online giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) are gradually considering opening up their services to each other, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

It comes days after China's crackdown on a number of technology companies with overseas listings including Didi Chuxing (DIDI.N), Tencent and Alibaba.

Both Alibaba and Tencent are working on new plans separately to loosen up restrictions including introducing Tencent's WeChat Pay to Alibaba's e-commerce marketplaces, Taobao and Tmall, the WSJ report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Tencent could not be immediately reached.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:46 AM UTCApple's potential 'buy now, pay later' plan sends sector shares tumbling

A report that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is working on a service to let users pay for purchases in instalments dragged down shares in the 'buy now, pay later' sector, which has thrived during the pandemic as online shoppers look for easier repayment options.

TechnologyApple says it has deployed $1 bln from $2.5 bln California housing fund
TechnologyAnalysis: Electric bus maker BYD shows China complications in Biden climate push
TechnologyFacebook asks for U.S. FTC Chair Lina Khan's recusal
TechnologyCapitalizing on remote work, U.S. cities draw in tech workers