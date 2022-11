[1/2] The logo of Allianz is seen on a building in Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau















FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - German insurer and asset manager Allianz will halt its paid advertising on Twitter for now, a spokesperson said on Monday, the latest in a wave of similar moves by companies in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform.

Germany's Handelsblatt first reported the development.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.