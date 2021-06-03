Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Alphabet's Waymo partners with Google Maps to offer autonomous rides

1 minute read
1/2

A Waymo employee hails a ride on their phone during a demonstration in Chandler, Arizona, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Caitlin O’Hara/Files

Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) self-driving unit Waymo said on Thursday it had partnered with Google's Maps to let users book fully autonomous ride-hailing services through the app.

The service, called Waymo One, will be added in the "ride-sharing and transit" tabs of the Maps app, Waymo said. Waymo One currently offers fully autonomous rides in the East Valley of Phoenix, Arizona.

Waymo, formed in 2009 as a project within Alphabet's Google unit, is widely considered the leader in developing self-driving technology. But is years away from building large-scale businesses, while rival Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has been selling its semi-automated driving system.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 2:13 PM UTCTwitter begins rolling out subscription product to undo tweets, customize app

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) on Thursday said it will roll out a new subscription product initially in Australia and Canada called Twitter Blue, which will let paying users edit their tweets before posting and change the color theme of their app.

TechnologyWhite House warns companies to step up cybersecurity
TechnologyU.S. Supreme Court restricts scope of computer fraud law
TechnologyBiden order to ban investment in 59 Chinese defense and tech firms
TechnologyAlphabet's Waymo partners with Google Maps to offer autonomous rides