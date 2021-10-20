Skip to main content

Disrupted

Alphabet's Wing project will unveil new drone delivery model in Texas

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Wing drone project said Wednesday that Walgreens (WBA.O) will use its new platform to fulfill deliveries at a store in Texas.

Wing said it will launch the effort at a Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, serving parts of the city of Frisco and town of Little Elm. Wing said it will stage delivery drones at retail locations that are ready to fly directly to customers. Prior to this, small drone delivery projects have been in smaller U.S. towns.

