Altice's Teads shelves U.S. listing plan

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Advertising technology company Teads BV, owned by French telecom company Altice, is no longer pursuing an initial public offering (IPO), according to a request for withdrawal filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday.

Last month, the company had decided to delay its stock market listing, citing unsatisfactory market conditions.

The U.S. IPO market, which has seen record levels of activity this year, hit a slump in recent months due to reasons associated with saturation and a decline in investor appetite for new stocks. read more

While car battery maker Clarios International Inc, owned by Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO), indefinitely put off its listing plans last month, Dole Plc (DOLE.N), a farm produce giant, cut its offering size the same week as its debut.

Dole's stock made a tepid debut, opening 6% below their IPO price. read more

Founded in 2011, Teads provides automated buying and selling of online advertising space to clients including Adidas (ADSGn.DE) , Danone (DANO.PA), Vice Media and BBC Global News.

It was acquired by Altice in 2017 in an all-cash deal that valued Teads at around 285 million euros ($337.35 million).

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

