Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Amazon to ask staff to return to office for three days a week

1 minute read
1/2

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday some corporate employees will be offered the option to return to office for three days a week and work remotely for the other two days.

Employees in frontline roles such as hardware engineers will continue to work onsite, Amazon said.

Amazon will also give employees the choice to work up to four weeks per year fully remote from a domestic location.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) have made similar announcements of moving to a hybrid work week this year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 4:31 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Online wholesale marketplace Faire raises $260 mln, valued at $7 bln

Online wholesale marketplace Faire said on Thursday it raised $260 million in its latest funding round and is now valued at $7 billion, thanks to the fast growth in e-commerce following the pandemic.

Retail & ConsumerUK's Morrisons faces investor heat over unhealthy food
Retail & ConsumerTesla to launch high-end Model S 'Plaid' to fend off Mercedes, Porsche
Retail & ConsumerBritish watchdog plans investigation into Amazon's use of data - FT
Retail & ConsumerAmazon to ask staff to return to office for three days a week