Amazon to ask staff to return to office for three days a week

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday some corporate employees will be offered the option to return to office for three days a week and work remotely for the other two days.

Employees in frontline roles such as hardware engineers will continue to work onsite, Amazon said.

Amazon will also give employees the choice to work up to four weeks per year fully remote from a domestic location.

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Google (GOOGL.O) have made similar announcements of moving to a hybrid work week this year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.