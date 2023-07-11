Amazon challenges EU online content rules, says unfairly singled out

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - Amazon (AMZN.O) has launched a legal challenge against its inclusion in a group of companies subject to tough EU online content rules, saying it would be unfairly singled out if other large retailers in the European Union were not similarly labelled as such.

The U.S. online retailer has asked the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, to annul its designation as a 'Very Large Online Platform' (VLOP) under the Digital Services Act.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.