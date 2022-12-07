Amazon down for thousands of users - Downdetector.com















Dec 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

About 12,000 users reported issues with accessing the e-commerce platform in the United States as of 10 am ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

Users also reported outage at Amazon's cloud services unit Amazon Web Services but the reports were fewer than 300, according to Downdetector.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











