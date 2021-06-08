Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Amazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022

1 minute read

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

U.S. tech giant Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to invest 2.5 billion euros ($3.04 billion) in new data centres in the Spanish northern region of Aragon that will open in mid 2022, the company said on one of its websites on Monday.

The cloud computing service unit of Amazon, Amazon Web Services, will invest the amount over a period of ten years, the company said.

The investment includes capital expenditure, the construction of the centres, imports of equipment and operating expenses such as the salaries of the 1,300 employees the company will hire there.

Amazon Web Services has had a presence in Spain since 2012 and is building more infrastructure to be able to host data in Spain for its customers who require it.

($1 = 0.8211 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · June 7, 2021 · 12:15 PM UTCSupermarket groups Carrefour and Tesco to end purchasing alliance

French supermarket group Carrefour (CARR.PA) and its British peer Tesco (TSCO.L) said on Monday they would not extend a purchasing alliance heralded originally as a potential way to trim costs.

Retail & ConsumerAmazon to create 3,000 new permanent jobs in Italy in 2021
Retail & ConsumerS.Korean retail firms Lotte and Shinsegae bid for eBay Korea
Retail & ConsumerAmazon to invest $3 billion to open data centres in Spain in 2022
Retail & ConsumerFashion e-tailer About You eyes 4 bln euro valuation in Frankfurt listing

German fashion e-tailer About You set a price range of 21 to 26 euros per share on Tuesday for its stock market listing, putting a prospective valuation of around 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion) on the business.