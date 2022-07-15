Amazon is reducing its private-label items - WSJ

An Amazon logo is pictured at a logistics centre in Mannheim, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

July 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has started reducing the number of items it sells under its own brands amid weak sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has also discussed the possibility of exiting the private-label business entirely to alleviate regulatory pressure, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

