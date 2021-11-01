Amazon lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers - CNBC

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a notice the company sent to its workers.

The e-commerce giant did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Several major tech companies, including Facebook Inc (FB.O), Google (GOOGL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), have mandated vaccinations for employees as the Delta variant drives a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.