Amazon lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers - CNBC

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a notice the company sent to its workers.
The e-commerce giant did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.
Several major tech companies, including Facebook Inc (FB.O), Google (GOOGL.O) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), have mandated vaccinations for employees as the Delta variant drives a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
