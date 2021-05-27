Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 bln cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

Reuters
1 minute read

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Alphabet Inc's Google (GOOGL.O) are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing (BA.N), the Information reported on Thursday.

The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google and Microsoft declined to comment, while Amazon and Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 6:46 AM UTCCryptos turn choppy as bounce momentum ebbs

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday but without falling through recent lows, as enough traders clung to hopes that the asset class can claw its way back from last week's plunge.

TechnologyTech M&A in Asia at record high, main deal driver in the region -industry data
TechnologyWirecard 'wake-up call' prompts EU company reporting reform
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE As China plans new rules, global automakers move to store car data locally
TechnologyRussia's Sberbank unit unveils self-driving vehicle FLIP