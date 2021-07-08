Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Amazon to offer Universal films after they play on Peacock

The logo of streaming service Amazon Prime Video is seen in this illustration picture taken March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Prime Video will offer new live action movies from Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) Universal Pictures four months after their streaming debut on Comcast's Peacock, the companies announced on Thursday.

The deal applies to live action films including "Jurassic World: Dominion" to be released in theaters starting in 2022.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Amazon also secured the rights to offer Universal movies from 2020 and 2021 on IMDb TV, an ad-supported streaming service. The films include "Fast & Furious" movie "F9."

Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese

