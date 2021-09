The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Tuesday announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) to launch an-Alexa powered voice assistant at Disney's resorts and hotels, along with a feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

