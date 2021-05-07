Skip to main content

TechnologyAmazon pauses annual Prime Day sale in India due to COVID-19

Reuters
2 minute read

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has paused its annual Prime Day sale in India, a company spokeswoman said on Friday, as the country battles a severe second wave of coronavirus infections that has left thousands dead.

In the past week, India has reported 1.5 million new infections and record daily death tolls as its hospitals run out of beds and medical oxygen. read more

Amazon, Google and several Indian firms have jumped in to help the world's second biggest population battle coronavirus by pitching in with everything from airlifts of medical equipment and funding pledges to making medical oxygen.

Amazon's plans to pause its Prime Day event in India was first reported by CNBC early on Friday.

The event, offered only to members by Amazon, is typically held in July to boost sales. The discounts are a key way Amazon markets Prime, a fast-shipping and media-streaming service that incentivizes subscribers to do more shopping on Amazon.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 2:08 PM UTCU.S. lawmakers should prioritize automotive chips needs -- industry

The U.S. auto industry and United Auto Workers union on Friday urged Congress to tie billions of dollars in government funding to boost semiconductor production to chip needs of automakers forced to slash production because of shortages.

TechnologyUpdated rules needed as tech drives U.S. trading -SEC chief
TechnologyEricsson settles patent dispute with Samsung
TechnologyTencent-backed Waterdrop says to prioritise user growth over profit in short term
TechnologyEXCLUSIVE India holds up wireless approvals for China-made devices, delaying launches