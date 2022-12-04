Amazon to restart advertising on Twitter - Platfomer reporter















Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is planning to restart advertising on Twitter at about $100 million per year, pending some security tweaks to the social media company's ads platform, according to a Platformer reporter tweet on Saturday.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also said Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has resumed advertising on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report, citing comments made during a Twitter Spaces conversation on Saturday.

Amazon, Apple and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the matter.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Lincoln Feast.











