Amazon to roll out its own TV in U.S. by October - Business Insider

The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is planning to launch its Amazon-branded TV in the United States as soon as October, Business Insider reported on Thursday.

The launch, involving teams from Amazon Devices and Lab126, has been in the works for almost two years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The TVs, which will be powered by voice assistant Alexa, are currently designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL, the report added.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

The tech giant had already launched an AmazonBasics TV in India late last year.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

