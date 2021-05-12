Amazon on Wednesday welcomed an EU court ruling annulling an EU order to Amazon (AMZN.O) to pay about 250 million euros ($303.28 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg.

"We welcome the Court's decision, which is in line with our long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment," the online retailer said in a statement.

"We're pleased that the Court has made this clear, and we can continue to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe."

