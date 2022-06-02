Amazon says will shut Kindle bookstore in China next year

The sign of e-commerce website Amazon China is seen next to a Kindle e-reader displayed in this illustration , taken on December 15, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

SHANGHAI, June 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) Kindle unit said on Thursday it will stop operating its Kindle e-bookstore in China from the end of June next year, after which customers in China will no longer be able to purchase new ebooks.

It said it would also, with immediate effect, stop supplying resellers with its Kindle reader. It did not give a reason for the move, which it announced on its official WeChat account.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.