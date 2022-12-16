Amazon to bring fantasy game 'Warhammer 40,000' onto screens















Dec 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com (AMZN.O) will bring popular fantasy game "Warhammer 40,000" to film and television screens, after the tech giant's content unit reached an agreement with Games Workshop Group (GAW.L), the British game developer said on Friday.

The deal, whose financial details were not disclosed in Games Workshop's statement, underscores Amazon's push to capitalise on a streaming boom and take on rivals including HBO Max and Netflix (NFLX.O).

It also follows Amazon's pricey prequel series to J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" novels - "The Rings of Power", which set a record debut in September for a Prime Video series.

UK-based Games Workshop said Amazon will develop its intellectual property into film and television productions, adding that it will also grant merchandising rights to the U.S. company, beginning with the "Warhammer 40,000" universe.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Games Workshop makes tabletop fantasy and futuristic battle games including "Warhammer 40,000", set in the 41st millennium.

Media reports on Friday said that actor Henry Cavill could star in the new project, a day after he confirmed that he would not return as "Superman" in the DC Universe and following his exit as "Geralt of Rivia" on Netflix's "The Witcher".

Reuters could not immediately confirm the news.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











