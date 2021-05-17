Skip to main content

TechnologyAmazon in talks to buy MGM movie studio: The Information

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is in talks to acquire the iconic U.S. movie studio MGM, The Information reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The status of Amazon's discussions with MGM is unclear and it is possible no deal may result, the report said.

The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise, also owns the Epix cable channel and makes TV shows, including popular shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Fargo, Vikings and Shark Tank.

Amazon declined to comment on the report, saying it "doesn't comment on rumors or speculation".

In December, Reuters reported that the movie studio was exploring a sale and had tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 10:34 PM UTCAT&T set to end media voyage with $43 bln Discovery deal

AT&T (T.N), owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery (DISCA.O), home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business.

TechnologyApple's App Store chief kicks off iPhone maker's defense at Epic Games trial
TechnologyU.S. Senate votes to open debate on China tech bill
TechnologyBitcoin drops to 3-month low in wild trading after Musk tweets
TechnologyAnalysis: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media’s thirst to be like Netflix