1 minute read
Amazon warehouse workers to vote on strike action - UK trade union
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse in the central English city of Coventry are to vote on potential strike action in a dispute over pay, trade union GMB said on Thursday.
The ballot will close on Oct. 19, the union said, with any industrial action likely to take place in November.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.