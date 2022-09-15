Amazon warehouse workers to vote on strike action - UK trade union

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

An Amazon logo is seen at its centre in Darlington, County Durham, Britain September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hundreds of workers at an Amazon warehouse in the central English city of Coventry are to vote on potential strike action in a dispute over pay, trade union GMB said on Thursday.

The ballot will close on Oct. 19, the union said, with any industrial action likely to take place in November.

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

