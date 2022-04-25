1 minute read
Amazon workers in Canada's Alberta, Northwest Territories file for union vote
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 25 (Reuters) - A Teamsters group, which represents roughly 7,000 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) fulfillment center workers across Canada's Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has filed an application with the Labor Board to hold a vote for union representation.
The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku, after a failed attempt last fall, the group said in a statement on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.