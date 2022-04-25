Amazon workers in Canada's Alberta, Northwest Territories file for union vote

The Amazon logo is displayed on a sign outside the company's LDJ5 sortation center, as employees begin voting to unionize a second warehouse in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. April 25, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

April 25 (Reuters) - A Teamsters group, which represents roughly 7,000 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) fulfillment center workers across Canada's Alberta and the Northwest Territories, has filed an application with the Labor Board to hold a vote for union representation.

The effort is Teamsters' second attempt at forming a union at the Amazon site in Nisku, after a failed attempt last fall, the group said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

