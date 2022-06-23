1 minute read
Amazon's cloud unit announces code-writing tool for tech workers
June 23 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday announced a tool to help software developers write code, the latest such effort by the tech industry.
The service, called Amazon CodeWhisperer, suggests how to program, and also scans for security and bias issues in web developers' projects, Swami Sivasubramanian, a vice president at Amazon's cloud division, said at a company conference in Las Vegas.
Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Las Vegas; editing by Jonathan Oatis
