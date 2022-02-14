AMD closes biggest chip acquisition with $49.8 bln purchase of Xilinx

Staff members stand at a Xilinx Inc booth at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China February 23, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)(AMD.O) said on Monday it has finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O) in the largest chip industry deal ever at $49.8 billion.

The closing of the deal comes on the heels of Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) abandoning its plans to buy SoftBank-owned (9984.T) Arm Ltd citing regulatory hurdles.

AMD's deal moved ahead with all necessary approvals for the acquisition, it said.

Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; editing by Jason Neely

