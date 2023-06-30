Amid US pressure, Dutch announce new chip equipment export rules

AMSTERDAM, June 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch government on Friday announced new rules restricting exports of certain advanced semiconductor equipment, a move that comes amid U.S. pressure on its allies to curb sales of hi-tech components to China.

"We have taken this step in the interest of our national security" said Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher, adding such equipment may have military applications.

The rules, which will require companies that make advanced chipmaking equipment to seek a licence before they can export it, are expected to go into effect on Sept. 1.

A technical document specifying which equipment will require a licence accompanied the announcement.

Dutch company ASML (ASML.AS), Europe's largest technology company, has said it expects the top section of models of its second most advanced "DUV" product line, which are used in the manufacture of computer chips, will require a licence.

ASML's best EUV machines have never been shipped to China.

